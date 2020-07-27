Fairborn schools release full ‘Reset, Restart’ plan

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Schools released the full plan for getting students back to school this fall.

The 34 page document, shared on the district’s website and social accounts Friday morning, gives parents two options for their children’s learning this fall: traditional in-person learning, or full-time remote learning.

“Our goal is to return to school for the 2020-2021 school year and to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for our students and staff,” the district said.

The first option for in-person instruction involves a contingency plan should schools have to shut down due to an outbreak. All students must wear face masks or shields at all times while inside school buildings, except when eating lunch or during designated break periods. Parents must conduct health assessments for themselves and their children before coming to school. The district has also cancelled all field trips, assemblies, dances, open houses and performances until further notice.

Students must report immediately to their classrooms upon arrival at school. Water fountains will be available for refilling water bottles only, and both the middle school and high school are working on schedules for staggered class changes and locker periods. To reduce the concentration of students in hallways, administrators will implement staggered dismissal times if necessary.

Masks are required on school buses. During lunch, cafeteria staff must wear face coverings and will serve all food to students. Students will not self-serve items as they have previously. Each building will develop its own lunch schedule to stagger student congregation, and disinfect areas in between each lunch.

For students in preschool through 8th grade, masks will not be required during recess or outside activities as long as social distancing can be followed and monitored. Students must wash their hands before and after recess.

Should a student become sick or start displaying symptoms of COVID-19, school clinics will have a designated area in which to quarantine sick students.

If a student has a confirmed case of COVID-19, or if the student has presumed exposure to COVID-19, parents or guardians must notify Greene County Public Health and the school immediately. Students or faculty who have tested positive or have had close contact with a positive COVID-19 case may only return to school 10 days after onset of symptoms, and once they have had no fever for 24 hours.

If state or local regulations require a school closure, the district will shift into remote learning, which will occur during the school day. Under remote learning, teachers will report to their classroom/building for online teaching unless otherwise directed by the superintendent.

Under option two, in which students will learn remotely full-time, curriculum will be supplied by Greene County Educational Service Center (GCESC). The curriculum itself is developed by third party companies: Lincoln Learning for grades K-5, and Edmentum for grades 6-12. The learning is self-paced, though students with 504 plans or IEPs will continue to recieve appropriate educational accommodations. Once a parent selects Option 2 they must remain in the GCESC Online Learning Collaborative for the entire semester.

Students learning online may still participate in school sports and extra-curricular activities following all established criteria for traditional learning students.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532

