NMUSAF to resume evening hours

FAIRBORN — Beginning in August, the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will resume evening hours on the first Thursday of each month.

During these select evenings from 5-8 p.m., the museum will offer the public an opportunity to get an up-close look at a different aircraft from the collection each month.

On the evening of Thursday, Aug. 6, visitors will be invited to look in the cargo hold of the C-119J Flying Boxcar. Sixty years ago this aircraft made the world’s first mid-air recovery of an object returning from space. The C-119J caught the Discoverer XIV satellite using recovery gear lowered from the open rear door. This mechanism snagged the satellite’s parachute, and a winch slowly reeled the film capsule into the aircraft. Visitors can learn even more about the aircraft from museum volunteer Col. (Ret.) Jerry Millhouse. Millhouse retired from active duty after 21 years of service with Command Pilot rating. He has flown more than eight different aircraft, including the C-119.

In addition on August 6, the museum will open the cockpit of the MiG-29A for viewing. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about the Soviet aircraft from museum volunteer Maj. (Ret.) James Miklasevich. While on active duty Miklasevich served as T-37 Instructor Pilot, and F-111A/E Aircraft Commander and Instruction Pilot. As a systems engineer and pilot, Miklasevich can give a unique perspective of the capabilities of the MiG-29.

Visitors can look in the cockpit of the RF-4C Phantom II the evening of Thursday, Sept. 3. This aircraft was delivered to the museum 55 years ago in September 1965. Visitors are invited to learn more about this aircraft from museum volunteer Tech. Sgt. (Ret.) Bob Grimm. Grimm spent his 20 year military career as a Jet Engine Technician. He has worked on more than 14 different airframes, to include the RF-4C.

According to National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Director Mr. David Tillotson, resuming the evening hours each month will provide another opportunity for visitors whose schedule does not allow them to come during regular business hours.

“During this unique time for families, it can be challenging to get out during the day,” said Tillotson. “These evening hours will provide visitors more time to grab their masks and see our new exhibits.”

File photo Visitors peruse the Air Force Museum in July. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/07/web1_20200701_092423-1.jpg File photo Visitors peruse the Air Force Museum in July.