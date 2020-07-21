Foodbank to hold Nutter Center distribution this week

FAIRBORN — The Dayton Foodbank will hold another distribution event at the Wright State University Nutter Center on Thursday, July 23.

Organizers ask that clients arrive no earlier than 9 a.m. and bring no more than two cars per household. All vehicles should arrive with their trunks empty so that crews can safely place food in each vehicle.

The distribution event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cars should enter the Nutter Center from Colonel Glenn Highway and North Fairfield Road, and police officers will direct traffic through the line in Lot 8. National Guard members will again be present to assist with the distribution.

The Foodbank served just under 700 households during its June event at the Nutter Center. Chief Development Officer Lee Lauren Truesdale says that though many families are stabilizing, there are many factors to consider outside the pandemic that affect a family’s food security.

“With the summer, high cooling bills impact a food budget,” Truesdale said. “Extra child care expenses can have an impact as well, since many child care facilities are limited in the number of students they can enroll. Just providing this extra support and boost to the community is crucial.”

Truesdale also noted that the changing season means that the Foodbank can deliver more fresh produce to families in need.

“We have lots of fresh produce coming in,” Truesdale said. “Distibution events like these are so important for getting fresh produce out to the community.”

