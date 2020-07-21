Three hospitalized after Fairborn crash

FAIRBORN — Three individuals were hospitalized after a crash on the 2400 block of Beaver Valley Road Monday afternoon.

Ohio State Highway Patrol officers received a call regarding a crash at 1:30 p.m. According to an initial alert, three vehicles were involved, with possible entrapment of two victims. A second alert at 1:43 p.m. indicated that all patients were extricated and on the way to the hospital.

According to OSHP, two individuals were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, and the third was taken to Soin Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. The status of those victims was unknown at press time.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, OSHP said.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided when available online at www.fairborndailyherald.com.

WDTN photo Ohio State Highway Patrol officers are investigating a car crash that happened on Beaver Valley Road in Fairborn Monday afternoon. The accident sent three victims to the hospital. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/07/web1_Fairborn-crash-Chris-Smith.jpg WDTN photo Ohio State Highway Patrol officers are investigating a car crash that happened on Beaver Valley Road in Fairborn Monday afternoon. The accident sent three victims to the hospital.

OSHP: Accident under investigation

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532

or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter