Three hospitalized after Fairborn crash

FAIRBORN — Three individuals were hospitalized after a crash on the 2400 block of Beaver Valley Road Monday afternoon.
Ohio State Highway Patrol officers received a call regarding a crash at 1:30 p.m. According to an initial alert, three vehicles were involved, with possible entrapment of two victims. A second alert at 1:43 p.m. indicated that all patients were extricated and on the way to the hospital.
According to OSHP, two individuals were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, and the third was taken to Soin Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. The status of those victims was unknown at press time.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, OSHP said.
This is a developing story. Updates will be provided when available online at www.fairborndailyherald.com.
Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532
or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter