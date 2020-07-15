Well-known philanthropist, developer dies

BEAVERCREEK — Bob Mills, whose name was synonymous with philanthropy, died July 13.

Mills, 70, founded Synergy and Mills Development, which constructed more than $800 million of office, medical office, retail and industrial developments in Ohio, Indiana, and Pennsylvania. But the Beavercreek resident was known throughout the region for his fund-raising efforts to fight cancer through the Gala of Hope Foundation, which he and his wife, Barbara, began in 2014.

“We pay tribute to one of our founders and board members, Bob Mills, and mourn his passing on Monday,” a post on the Gala of Hope Foundation Facebook page said. “Bob had a passion to help cancer patients, to reduce their suffering, and keep others from experiencing it. He saw cancer firsthand, being a cancer survivor himself and also watching other family members face it. We continue his fight against cancer and will pay him the highest honor to continue his vision to send cancer in the Dayton region into the sunset.”

The foundation has raised more than $4 million and helped more than 25,000 patients. It has provided financial support for Dayton Children’s Hospital, while Synergy/Mills Development constructed a Dayton Children’s location in Huber Heights and completed a major expansion of the south campus emergency department. His company also developed the Mills Morgan Center at Wright State University

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Bob Mills,” Deborah Feldman, president and CEO of Dayton Children’s Hospital, told the Dayton Business Journal. “A tireless advocate for Dayton Children’s, Bob’s generosity made the state of the art Mills Family Comprehensive Cancer Center at Dayton Children’s a reality. His deep concern for children fighting cancer touched the lives of hundreds of families in our community and provided comfort to them as they journeyed through their difficult treatment. His enthusiasm, perseverance and kindness were an inspiration to all of us. He will be deeply missed.”

Mills received myriad awards and honors, which are listed on the foundation and Synergy websites.

2017 — Citizen Legion of Honor Award

2016 — Dayton Chapter of Association of Fundraising Professionals Award for Dayton’s Outstanding Philanthropist

2012 — American Cancer Society Award for Excelling in Income Development

2011 — American Cancer Society Man of The Year

2010 — Leukemia & Lymphoma Regional and National Man of The Year

2009 — Mathile Community Award

2008 — Recipient of the EG Shaw Award

2008 — Grandview Foundation Chadwick Award

2007 — Volunteer Fundraiser of The Year

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

