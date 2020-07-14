FCS bond would help build new high school

FAIRBORN — With the primary school near completion and plans for the intermediate school in place, Fairborn City Schools is looking at the next step for improving the facilities that serve its students.

The district passed a “Resolution of Bond Issue and Permanent Levy” during the regular school board meeting July 9, taking the first step in putting a new bond request in front of voters. The school board anticipates passing a resolution at its next board meeting on Thursday, July 23 to proceed with placing the levy request on the November ballot.

“The goal of this combination levy is to continue district progress to complete the building needs of the school district with a new high school, while maximizing money from the state of Ohio for new buildings,” according to a statement released by the district.

The FCS plan is to use the current Fairborn High School as a temporary setting for middle school students and build a new high school first. The new high school would be built on property purchased by the district in November of 2019. Just over 86 acres, the property is located on Commerce Center Boulevard east of Interstate-675 and north of Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

Currently, plans for the new buildings include improvements to athletic facilities and performing arts facilities, in addition to modernized academic infrastructure. The district anticipates that the school’s easily accessible location will open up opportunities for Fairborn to host state tournaments and more sophisticated artistic performances.

In addition to the bond, funding for the school’s construction comes from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission’s ELLP program. If the bond for the new high school passes in November, the district can receive credit through ELLP towards a new middle school in the amount of $33 million.

The estimated millage rate of the bond stands at 5.87, and would cost the average Fairborn taxpayer $200 a year or $17 per month if it passes.

“These new buildings will be some of the best in the Miami Valley and will provide our students, staff and community with the opportunities they deserve and a school home to be proud of,” Superintendent Gene Lolli said in the statement. “We are thankful for community support and we are ready to set the stage to move Fairborn City Schools to the next level.”

Updates on the district’s process will appear on its website and on the FCS Facebook and Twitter.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

