Bath Township to hold meeting regarding levy

FAIRBORN — The Bath Township Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Wednesday, July 15 to act on a Resolution of Necessity in the Bath Township Community Room, 1006 W. Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road, Fairborn.

This resolution would move the process forward for renewing the existing 2.2-mill road levy. The five-year levy is set to expire next year.

The purpose of the levy is for general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing, and repair of streets, roads, and bridges in accordance with Ohio Revised Code, according to official documents.

According to township officials, the levy generates approimately $200,000 that goes towards the township’s upkeep. According to Bath Township Fiscal Officer Elaine Brown, there is no tax increase planned for the levy. The issue will be only the renewal of the 2.2 mills passed in 2016.

Should the board of trustees pass the resolution, the next steps include approval by the Greene County auditor, and placement on the November 2020 ballot. At time of reporting, the levy would be the singular issue on the fall ballot for Bath Township.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

