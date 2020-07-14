IHN/Schneider House of Hope hosting virtual 5K run/walk/roll

XENIA — Interfaith Hospitality Network/Schneider House of Hope will host its first virtual 5K/ 1-mile Run/Walk/Roll July 15-July 31 to help raise awareness of homelessness in Greene County.

Following the recommendations of local, state and national experts regarding COVID-19 safety, IHN will offer the event in a format where anyone can participate — wherever they are and when their schedule allows.

Participants will choose their own route in their neighborhood, on a bike path, in a park, on the treadmill, or any other safe location to run, walk or “roll” during those dates to complete the virtual event. The whole family is invited to join in for a 5K or a fun one-mile and become a “HEro” or “SHEro” for local families staying at IHN.

IHN said its supporters are everyday heroes. Event-goers are invited to don their “capes” and dress as superheroes — of any variety — but should not hesitate to participate even without a costume. Prizes will be awarded for best girl’s costume, best boy’s costume, and best adult costume. To be considered for a prize, participants should post their event photos on Facebook with the hashtag #heroes4homeless.

Other activities during the extended challenge will include Zumba on July 17, a 10-fingers game on July 24, and an educational wrap-up on July 31. Families can follow along with these video activities on the Schneider House of Hope/IHN Greene Facebook page and at www.ihnofgreeneco.org.

Registration is open until July 31 at www.ihnofgreeneco.org or www.speedy-feet.com. The event is free but donations are welcomed. T-shirts are available for $12 if purchased by July 22 when registering.

Guests at IHN are taking steps to break the cycle of homelessness each day. This awareness event is just one way community members can be their heroes, encouraging them to continue building a stabilized and independent future for their families — because every child deserves a home.

IHN of Greene County/Schneider House of Hope, an affiliate of Family Promise, is committed to alleviating homelessness by providing shelter, meals, and assistance to Greene County families in need. Each year IHN serves between 30 to 40 families; 60 to 70 percent of IHN clients move on to find permanent housing after their stay. IHN strives to connect homeless and low-income families with supportive resources and build healthy habits so that they can achieve sustainable independence.

Schneider House of Hope celebrated 10 years of operation at the end of June. For more information about IHN, call 937-372-0705.