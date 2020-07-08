Fairborn cancels Bluegrass and Brews Fest

FAIRBORN — In the latest event to fall to COVID-19, the Fairborn Bluegrass and Brews Festival has been cancelled for this year, the City of Fairborn announced Tuesday.

“After careful considering and many discussions among Fairborn City staff, City Council, and the Greene County Health Department, we have decided to cancel Bluegrass & Brew for this year,” officials said in a statement. “We were looking forward to enjoying the evening with all of you, the bands, and the food and beverage vendors. However, our primary concern continues to be the health, safety, and welfare of our residents, employees, and visitors.”

Bluegrass and Brews has been running since 2017, and has become a successful event for many Fairborn residents. The festival was originally scheduled for Aug. 7 of this year, and featured local bluegrass bands, food trucks and other vendors, and of course free-flowing brews in the beer garden. In previous years, the Bluegrass and Brews has capped off Fairborn’s Summer Concert series sponsored by the city. In 2019, the series included performances by Evan Lanier & the Bluegrass Express, as well as the Fairborn Civic Band.

A date for the 2021 Bluegrass and Brews festival has not yet been announced.

Gov. Mike DeWine’s restrictions on social gatherings have remained in place amidst spikes in COVID-19 cases across southwestern Ohio. The governor has previously named Hamilton and Montgomery counties as particular areas of concern, as well as Greene County as it has seen a recent spike in coronavirus infections. With a renewed focus on the importance of social distancing, many concerts, festivals, and other local events have been rescheduled for next year.

The City of Fairborn continues to encourage residents to follow guidelines surrounding COVID-19, including handwashing and staying home if they feel sick, to keep themselves and members of the community safe and healthy.

“The best way to prevent new cases of COVID-19 is to limit exposure and encourage social distancing,” city officials said. “We will continue to take proactive steps to keep our community and surrounding areas healthy.”

