Fairborn Intermediate to hold final walk-through

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Schools is opening up tours of the old Fairborn Intermediate School building — formerly Palmer-South — before its demolition this fall.

Former students, parents, and other community members can visit the old building on Thursday, July 16 from 6-8 p.m., or on Saturday, July 18 from 4-6 p.m.

The tours give an opportunity for a final farewell to the old building, as it is currently scheduled to be torn down and replaced by the end of this year. Construction on the new Fairborn Intermediate building is scheduled to begin in early 2021, and conclude by 2022.

The school district is requiring all visitors to wear masks and adhere to social distancing practices while on the premises. Due to construction, visitors will have to arrive via the Dellwood entrance and park in the parking lot, as there is no access via South Maple Road.

Fairborn Intermediate, which serves grades 3-5, is moving to the old primary school building in August. Grades K-2 will attend school in the newly constructed primary school building.

Renderings for the new intermediate school on Fairborn City Schools’ website show a two-story, brightly colored learning space for students, similar to the vision for the new primary school building. According to a previous report by this newspaper, once work on the new school is underway, FCS officials are hoping to add the same modern amenities and technology to Fairborn Intermediate as they have to the new construction.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

