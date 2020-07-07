The Greene adding Condado Tacos, Athleta

BEAVERCREEK — The Greene Town Center is adding two new tenants, which will open Thursday, July 9.

Condado Tacos, a regional Ohio restaurant chain that specializes in quality Mexican cuisine, will open its first Dayton-Area location at The Greene at 4482 Glengarry Drive. The restaurant’s dining room and patio will operate on a reservations-only basis beginning Thursday. For those seeking to dine outside, Condado Taco’s expansive outdoor patio provides ample space to enable patrons to social distance, according to a release.

Athleta, the second new tenant, is a women’s athletic apparel and athleisure brand owned by the Gap Corporation that focuses on empowering women through wellness and health. The new location at The Greene will be located near Sephora and next to Altar’d State.

“Condado Tacos and Athleta are welcome additions to our vibrant roster of existing restaurants and stores here at The Greene,” said Steve Willshaw, general manager of The Greene Town Center. “The Greene is ideally designed to accommodate a stress free socially-distanced shopping and dining experience. From 360 degree convenient parking options to wide-open, spacious walkways that feed directly into individual tenants’ store entrances, and a central town square full of fresh air and summer color, we offer a welcome reprieve from enclosed malls.”