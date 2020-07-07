Wright Rehab residents celebrate July 4 with concert

FAIRBORN — Despite the challenges imposed by COVID-19, Fairborn nursing home residents were determined to celebrate Independence Day in style.

Wright Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center held a patriotic concert for its residents on July 3. This event was one of the first for Wright Rehab’s residents since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has been really hard for the residents not being able to have visitors for face to face visits,” said Lori Bocook, spokesperson for the center. “This is a time when families usually get together and celebrate. We are just trying to bring some joy to our residents and help celebrate July 4th.”

Residents at Wright Rehab are able to connect with family virtually via FaceTime and Skype, according to Bocook. They are also allowed window visits with loved ones, but for many, the change has still been very difficult.

The concert featured local musician Bill Corfield, who played a variety of oldies and patriotic music. The concert took place outdoors, with some residents watching outside and others watching from their windows. All attendees wore masks and followed social distancing guidelines. The center provided snacks for residents to enjoy and the weather afforded an opportunity to enjoy some time outside.

“There were so many happy faces under the tent! Our residents have been longing for a celebration since we entered the coronavirus pandemic,” said Wright Rehab Administrator Greg Nijak. “We kicked off the Independence Day weekend with a fun event that brought our residents safely together and let us all enjoy a great summer day.”

Submitted photos Local musician Bill Corfield performs for Wright Rehab residents. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/07/web1_thumbnail_IMG_6394.jpg Submitted photos Local musician Bill Corfield performs for Wright Rehab residents. Wright Rehab residents get outside and enjoy the weather during the July 4 weekend. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/07/web1_thumbnail_IMG_6397.jpg Wright Rehab residents get outside and enjoy the weather during the July 4 weekend.

By London Bishop

