Fairborn splash pad up and running

London Bishop | Greene County News

Families enjoy playing in the newly reopened splash pad on Tuesday. The splash pad in Central Park has been fixed ahead of schedule, the city announced Monday. The city had originally anticipated repairs taking several months, but Fairborn parks and recreation personnel have been able to get the waterworks up and running just in time for a hot July.

By London Bishop

lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532

