DOD announces non-profit grant program

XENIA — The Greene County Community Improvement Corporation, in partnership with the Greene County Port Authority and the Greene County Department of Development, is offering a grant for local non-profits.

In 2019, Greene County commissioners challenged the Department of Development (DOD) with drafting a program to help non-profit organizations after receiving feedback from Greene County citizens, according to a DOD release.

The Greene County Non-Profit Grant Program was created to aid non-profits with urgent, or critical funding requests. The program is designed to supplement existing programs at both state and federal levels.

Funding for this grant originates with the Greene County Port Authority, which collects revenue from user fees associated with conduit financing for projects such as the REACH Center, the Greene County Combined Health District, and PACE financing for the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

For the program’s second year, the Port Authority will grant $25,000 to the Community Improvement Corporation (CIC), which will then be responsible for approving projects. Funding for subsequent years will be dependent upon revenue collected from port projects, department officials said.

Five grants of $5,000 each will be awarded this year. Officials said grants will be considered based on the following three criteria:

1. The number of people served by the non-profit.

2. Will the project resolve a slowdown of daily operations?

3. Will the project resolve safety issues?

Dis-qualifiers include: operational expenses, research, fundraising, political causes, scholarships and faith-based causes benefiting only members of a certain faith.

The deadline to submit an application to receive a non-profit grant is 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17. The CIC board will then meet to review projects on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Applications can be found on the Greene County Department of Development’s website, under the Community Development tab.