Cat of the week: Sylvester

XENIA — Greene County Animal Care & Control (GCAC) at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road in Xenia is back to full services with a few changes. The shelter remains closed to the public except for by appointment only. Residents can call the main line at 937-562-7400 to report their pet missing or to schedule an appointment to pick up their pet. Profiles for adoptable pets can be found at Petango.com and www.co.greene.oh.us/113/Adoptions. After an adoption application is submitted, staff will contact potential adopters to set up a meet time with the animal. Those who need to surrender a pet can also call the main line. Dog adoption fee is $135 and includes vet exam, vaccinations, heartworm test, worming treatment, flea treatment, micro chipping and current year registration. Cat adoption fee is $90 and includes vet exam, vaccinations, FELV Tested, worming treatment, flea treatment, and micro chipping.

Submitted photo Sylvester, a male domestic short-haired cat, is up for adoption at Greene County Animal Control. He’s 2 years old, has been altered, and weights 8 pounds. Shelter staff describes Sylvester as “a fun loving, center of attention, vocal kind of guy!” He’s playful, active, friendly, and ready for adoption. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/06/web1_sylvest1.jpg Submitted photo Sylvester, a male domestic short-haired cat, is up for adoption at Greene County Animal Control. He’s 2 years old, has been altered, and weights 8 pounds. Shelter staff describes Sylvester as “a fun loving, center of attention, vocal kind of guy!” He’s playful, active, friendly, and ready for adoption.