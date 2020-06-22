Dog of the week: Elmer

XENIA — Greene County Animal Care & Control (GCAC) at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road in Xenia is back to full services with a few changes. The shelter remains closed to the public except for by appointment only. Residents can call the main line at 937-562-7400 to report their pet missing or to schedule an appointment to pick up their pet. Profiles for adoptable pets can be found at Petango.com and www.co.greene.oh.us/113/Adoptions. After an adoption application is submitted, staff will contact potential adopters to set up a meet time with the animal. Those who need to surrender a pet can also call the main line. Dog adoption fee is $135 and includes vet exam, vaccinations, heartworm test, worming treatment, flea treatment, micro chipping and current year registration. Cat adoption fee is $90 and includes vet exam, vaccinations, FELV Tested, worming treatment, flea treatment, and micro chipping.

Submitted photo Elmer is a 7 year old black American pit bull terrier mix. He's been altered and weighs 62 pounds. Elmer likes short walks (if it's not too hot) and playing with dog friends (with proper introductions). He's looking for a semi-quarantine buddy and is ready to be adopted.