Local AKA chapter busy in June

XENIA — Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Rho Omega chapter will have a busy end of June.

On Friday, June 19, the sorority will present a virtual market place during which area black-owned vendors will share their items via Zoom at https://rb.gy/unwyts.

According to Rho Omega spokesperson Rosanna Jivens, AKA will “highlight and promote successful African-American owned businesses with an aim toward spawning new entrepreneurial ventures in our communities by encouraging intentional support and leveraging the power of the black dollar 365 days a year.”

The event begins at 7:30 p.m.

At 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, the Rho Omega chapter will recognize World Refugee Day. This day is observed every year to raise awareness about the conditions and problems that refugee faces in their lives. An interview with Loic Kiza, a former refugee and current board member of Friends of the House of the People, can be viewed on Instagram @akarhoomega IGTV or at www.akarhoomega.com.

Kiza will discuss his personal experiences and journey from Rwanda to the United States.

On Saturday, June 27 at 12 p.m. a live cooking demonstration will take place on Zoom. Watch and join in the discussion of making a healthy version of apple muffins. The meeting ID is 2845866781 and the password is 329737.