Flag retirement ceremony set for Sunday

XENIA — As Flag Day approaches, Greene County residents are encouraged to fly their flag — and turn in any that are worn and tattered.

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 526 in Fairborn encourages all U.S. citizens to fly the flag on Flag Day, Sunday, June 14, and every day.

“Flag Day is a special day for Americans to reflect on our freedoms and the principles of our great nation for which the flag stands: liberty, unity, justice, and sacrifice,” Pamela Bates, Unit 2nd vice president, said in a Fairborn American Legion release. “Declare your love for the red, white, and blue today and every day to honor and celebrate our freedoms and opportunities as Americans.”

Last year, community members and veterans organizations retired 1,800 flags during a Flag Day ceremony at the Greene County Fairgrounds.

The retirement ceremony will happen again for the fifth year in a row this Sunday, beginning at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road, Xenia. Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer encourages residents to bring their old flags to the event.

Attendees can sit in the grass or bring a lawn chair. All are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines for safety.

Citizens who do not make the ceremony can drop off their old flags anytime at any police station in Greene County as well as the following locations:

Greene County Sheriff’s Office — 120 E. Main St., Xenia

Moorman’s Towing & Body Shop — 395 S. Miami Ave., Xenia

Greene County Veterans’ Services — 571 Ledbetter Road, Xenia

Murphy’s Autocare — 3815 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek

In the past, veterans organizations and scouts troops participated in the program. Veterans in attendance were recognized. Organizers included the late Randy Arnett, Greene County Agriculture Society, Moorman’s Towing, Maine’s Towing, Kirk Anderson, Murphy’s Autocare, Doug Cope, City of Xenia Fire Division, Xenia Township Fire Department and Greene County Veterans’ Services.

