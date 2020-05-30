Fairborn investigating social media comments made by staff member

FAIRBORN — A Fairborn schools staff member is being investigated for comments recently made on social media.

The staff member, who is not being named because he or she has not been charged with a crime and has not been named by the district, responded to a Twitter post alleging that President Trump “called black people thugs” by saying, “Just because he speaks the truth you all can’t stand it. Take your blinders off.”

According to an email from the district, officials were made aware of the comments Friday night.

“The statement does not reflect the beliefs or ideals of the Fairborn Board of Education or the Administration and school district,” an email from the district said. “The district is currently investigating the issue. Fairborn City Schools has a proud history of diversity and inclusion. The statements made do not reflect the belief system and values of our schools.”

We have requested the personnel file of the teacher in question and are working to learn more details.

