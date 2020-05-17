Cedarville U plans to open in the fall

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University is preparing to welcome residential graduate and undergraduate students back to campus as scheduled Aug. 14-16, it announced on its website Friday.

With broad engagement across the institution, the president’s cabinet (made up of the division vice presidents and the athletic director) is reviewing every area of the university’s operations to ensure protocols are in place to protect the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff “when we return, Lord willing, in just three short months,” the post said.

Using Philippians 2:4 as a guide, the cabinet is implementing a comprehensive plan that encourages the campus community to consider others as well as themselves and empowers them to take responsibility for their own health and safety amid the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is an unprecedented opportunity to live out Cedarville’s core value of “Love for Others” as we take the precautions necessary to protect ourselves and those most vulnerable,” the post said.

One significant change CU is considering is adjusting the academic calendar to end fall semester at Thanksgiving. This change would allow students to be away from campus from late November to mid-January and provide flexibility in the academic calendar, should it be needed. To assist families with planning, officials said they hope to confirm the academic calendar by the end of May.

CU officials are proactively addressing the challenges of classes and labs, athletics, special events, residence life, dining, and employee work spaces. From enhanced, deep-cleaning regimens to physical distancing protocols, from changes in dining areas and room configurations to getting comfortable wearing Yellow Jacket-branded masks, the cabinet is already putting into place best practices and protocols for the fall, the website said.