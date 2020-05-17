Park in spots or face a tow bill

BEAVERCREEK — Greene County Parks & Trails left a stern message for visitors at Narrows Reserve when it re-opened recently.

Signage indicating that vehicles may be towed at the owner’s expense if they are parked outside designated spots and yellow tape blocking access to certain areas were added to the park when officials unlocked the gate May 8.

It’s all aimed at making sure the park doesn’t become overcrowded and visitors are able to keep socially distant, according to parks and trails spokesperson Hanna Lamb.

She said in the past vehicles have been parked along the access road and in other spots of the parking lot creating congestion. With the coronavirus restrictions in place, officials had to take the extra measures to make sure the parks don’t have to close again.

Similar restrictions are in place at Karohl Park, which is allowing only 14 cars in the parking area for a limited time, and at Indian Mound Reserve/Cedar Cliff Falls.

“We want to be able to keep them open,” Lamb said.

Park officials remind residents to stay six feet apart at all times, and to allow no more than 10 people in any group environment.

Most parks and trails events have been cancelled or rescheduled for the next few months. Facilities that remain closed to the public until further notice include GCPT headquarters; Scout Dog Park at Pierce Park; Lovely Nature Playscape at the Russ; all playgrounds; the fitness course at Hobson Freedom Park; and all public restrooms and water fountains.

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/05/web1_IMG_1668.jpg https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/05/web1_IMG_1669.jpg

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.