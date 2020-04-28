Zoom program will feature backyard gardening

XENIA — Ohio State University Extension Greene County will host a free, virtual program about backyard vegetable gardening.

Backyard Vegetable Gardening: Part 1 – Getting Started will be held 1-2 p.m. Thursday, May 7 on Zoom. Speakers will include Trevor Corboy, agriculture and natural resources educator, and Kim Hupman, horticulture program assistant.

Viewers will learn about how to start or maintain their home garden during the pandemic. Topics will range from soil health, considerations on what to plant and when, and what to look for if vegetables are not growing.

The program, which is open to the public, will feature approximately 30 minutes of planned discussion, then an open forum for home garden questions. Participants can submit questions ahead of time to corboy.3@osu.edu or hupman.5@osu.edu or 937-372-9971. More information is available at greene.osu.edu.

To join the Zoom meeting, use this link: osu.zoom.us/j/92954860500 or call +1 646 876 9923. Meeting ID is 929 5486 0500.