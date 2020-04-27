Local couple celebrates 60 years of marriage

XENIA — Charles and Brenda (Kesler) Myers of Xenia are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

High school sweethearts, the couple was married May 1, 1960 in Maysville, Ky. They have three children, Catharine, Christine and Andrew; five grandchildren, Raymond, Danielle, Justin, Samantha and Benjamin; and two great-granddaughters, Lily and Arrianna.

They loved their two golden retrievers Sammie and Annie Mae and enjoy spending time with all of their family and friends. Chuck and Brenda enjoy relaxing on the porch in they summer and keeping up with the grandkids’ activities.