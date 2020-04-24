Public comment invited for sheriff’s accreditation

XENIA — An assessor from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) will examine all aspects of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office policy and procedures, management, operations, and support services remotely Monday, May 4 to Wednesday, May 6.

Agency employees and members of the community wishing to provide comments regarding the agency’s ability to comply with applicable CALEA standards may do so via letter or e-mail. Letters and e-mails must be received by Wednesday, May 6.

Letters should be addressed to: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) Re: Greene County Sheriff’s Office/Ohio, 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia 20155.

E-mails may be sent to calea@calea.org with Greene County Sheriff’s Office/Ohio in the subject line.

For copies of the CALEA standards or for additional information contact Lt. Robin Wooten at 937-562- 4817.