WPAFB opens donations center in response to COVID-19

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has set-up a donation center.

It is positioned on base at the Prairies Religious Education facility, located at Bldg. 229, 648 Chapel Lane, in the Prairies Housing Area near Area B.

The objectives of the center include minimizing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), and prioritizing the health and safety of the Wright-Patterson community.

The center officially opened April 20, and will be open to receive donated items Monday through Friday 1-5 p.m., said Bernadette Worsham, 88th Air Base Wing Donation Center coordinator.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided guidance on such things as proper hand-washing techniques, social-distancing requirements, and wearing facial coverings to help slow the spread of the virus. Items that were previously plentiful in most stores, such as hand sanitizers and cleaning wipes capable of killing germs and viruses have become scarce in many instances.

In addition, the Air Force released guidance April 6 on use of cloth face coverings, which states that to the extent practical, without significantly impacting mission, all individuals on Department of the Air Force property, installations and facilities are required to wear cloth face coverings when they cannot maintain six feet of physical distance in public areas or work centers.

This guidance applies to total force military personnel, DoD civilian employees and contractors, family members and all individuals on Department of the Air Force property, installations and facilities, and does not apply within a personal residence on a military installation.

As donated items are received at the donation center, an offer of gift form must be completed. Then, the base Emergency Operations Center (EOC) officials coordinate on distribution of these items to base organizations that can best benefit from them.

Base organizations inquiring about the availability of donated items to support public health efforts in their work areas should contact the EOC at 937-255-1858.

Those interested in helping out at the donation center should contact Valarie Nagelson, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base COVID 19 volunteer coordinator, at valarie.nagelson.1@us.af.mil.

For questions about the center, email bernadette.r.worsham.civ@mail.mil.