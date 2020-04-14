I-675 resurfacing project underway

GREENE COUNTY — As part of the resurfacing and rehabilitation project that is under way on Interstate 675 in Greene County, the following restrictions will be in effect this week.

Monday-Friday, April 13-17: Wagner Road will be reduced to one lane over I-675, and traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Following this, Wagner Road will be reduced to one, and traffic will be maintained by temporary signals.

Monday-Friday, April 13-17: Additional lane restrictions on Indian Ripple Road over I-675 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. (Currently, the outside lanes of Indian Ripple are closed at the overpass.)

Monday-Friday, April 13-17: Various single-lane closures and shoulder closures on I-675, from Col. Glenn Highway to Wilmington Pike.

Wednesday–Friday, April 15-17: Double-lane closures on I-675 below the Indian Ripple Road overpass nightly for the parapet removal.

Wednesday-Friday, April 15-17: The loop ramp from eastbound Indian Ripple to northbound I-675 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly.

Arrow boards and/or signs will alert motorists of the work zone, and all work will be contingent upon the weather. To help ensure the safety of the construction workers as well as the traveling public, motorists are asked to remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information, check www.OHGO.com.