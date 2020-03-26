Traffic detour scheduled for March 30

FAIRBORN — Fairborn motorists will be detoured at the city’s upcoming roundabout — where Kauffman Avenue meets Col. Glenn Highway — beginning Monday, March 30.

The roundabout will replace the Kauffman Avenue and Col. Glenn Highway intersection, which has been classified by city officials as the fifth most dangerous intersections in Fairborn.

Eighteen traffic crashes took place at the Kauffman Avenue and Col. Glenn Highway intersection between 2013-2015. The city reports that the skewed angle of the intersection create a danger for motorists as it reduces visibility.

Fairborn leaders have said previously that the roundabout is aimed at improving public safety and motorists efficiency as well as replace aging infrastructure. Fairbornroundabout.com reports that the traffic signals are more than 50 years old this year.

According to Fairbornroundabout.com, roundabouts reduce all collisions by 37 percent, reduce pedestrian accidents by 40 percent, reduce injury collisions by 75 percent and reduce fatal car crashes by 90 percent. The website also reports that roundabouts are 65 percent more efficient than traditional intersections as it allows a continuous flow of traffic without stops.

The Col. Glenn Highway roundabout project will cost $1,551,900.01. A grant from ODOT will fund $300,000; a grant from STP will fund $336,694 and local funds will contribute $915,206.01.

“The city will continue to do its best to make sure construction is moving as quickly as possible so we can enjoy the new roadway,” City Engineer Lee Harris said in a previous interview.

Submitted photo Roundabout construction as of March 24. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/03/web1_roundamarch201.jpg Submitted photo Roundabout construction as of March 24. Submitted graphic The detour map which will begin March 30. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/03/web1_roundadetour1.jpg Submitted graphic The detour map which will begin March 30.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.