WPAFB under public health emergency

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Col. Thomas Sherman, commander of the 88th Air Base Wing commander of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, declared a public health emergency March 23 for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Base and medical leadership have been closely monitoring the public health situation on the installation.Wright-Patterson had its first confirmed case of the Coronavirus March 21.

“Based on the public health emergency officer’s recommendations and the results of ongoing investigation and situational monitoring, I am declaring a public health emergency,” said Colonel Sherman.

While this declaration does not close the base, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will now be limited to mission essential work functions and base services for life, health and sustenance only.

As a result:

– Effective immediately, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will transition to Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie. HPCON Charlie is consistent with sustained community transmission and provides recommendations to the installation commander regarding limited access to the base, limiting travel, and re-scoping, modifying or potentially canceling gatherings exercises, services and events.

– Only military members, civilian employees and other Department of Defense affiliated personnel (e.g., retirees, dependents, contractors) who are conducting their official duties or business; or have appointments at a medical or mission support facilities; or utilizing base services for sustenance will be allowed on the installation.

– For manpower efficiency and to better protect our first responders during this event, the following entry control points will remain open: Area A: 1A (commissary gate), 12A (SR 444/AFMC gate), 26A (for commercial traffic only) Area B: 19B (National Road gate).

– As mission dictates, all organizations will go to mission essential personnel only and conduct business via virtual meetings to limit interactions and comply with social distancing.

– The commissary and exchange will remain open, as will limited food service operations across the base.

“The intent of this declaration is to ensure we can collectively take care of our Airmen and their families while allowing commanders to make informed decisions on how to continue conducting their missions to best of their ability,” Sherman said. “These measures are critical to defeating this virus and returning to normal operations. Base leadership will continue to work together to assess the situation and respond accordingly.”

Wright-Patterson leadership will continually monitor the situation and provide additional information as it becomes available.

“The continued safety and well-being of the Wright-Patterson community is my top priority,” said Sherman. “We are working with our base medical staff and off-base health care agencies to ensure we mitigate the effects of COVID-19 using established Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Defense Department guidelines.”

To find the latest COVID-19 information as it pertains to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base go to www.wpafb.af.mil/coronavirus/.