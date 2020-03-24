Yellow Springs responds to pandemic

YELLOW SPRINGS — Multiple closings and cancellations have taken place within the Village of Yellow Springs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several retail and specialty shops, in addition to art galleries, have temporarily closed doors. Yellow Springs bars and restaurants have complied with the March 15 order restricting dine-in services and are now offering carryout and delivery options.

Local events were postponed, such as the Caracoustic Consort hosted by the Chamber Music of Yellow Springs, which was originally slated for Sunday, March 22.

Glen Helen walking trails remain open, but the buildings are closed to the public.

The Village of Yellow Springs has offered virtual town hall meetings to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays via community access cable, Facebook Live and YouTube. Moderators stand-by during the virtual town hall meetings to funnel selected questions to the panel of presenters. To participate in the village’s virtual meetings, visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageofYellowSprings/, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNeHaHWpd019DqcAzGcdFJA or tune-in to channel five. Call-in questions are also being accepted by dialing 937-767-3402, and participants are asked to leave a message if lines are busy.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

