City continues response

FAIRBORN — The City of Fairborn, which is currently under a state of emergency, is continuing to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a shelter in place order March 22 to go into effect 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 23 until at least Monday, April 6.

Fairborn Communications Manager Meghan Howard highlighted that “essential-only” employees are still reporting to work within the government center facility as it stands now, as employees who are able to work remotely are doing so thanks to the work of the city’s IT department.

All Fairborn government offices and buildings, with an exception to the Fairborn Municipal Court, are now closed. City parks remain open, with an exception to the parks office as well as the public playgrounds. The Police Department lobby is also closed, and public events and meetings are canceled until at least April 6.

Individuals who have a need to do business within Fairborn city buildings, such as pay bills or file a permit, are encouraged to do so online. Fairborn employees are also being encouraged to work from home.

– File permits at http://bit.ly/fairbornpermits

– Pay water bill at http://bit.ly/fairbornwaterbill

– Pay income tax at http://bit.ly/fairbornincometax

– Water shut-offs have been suspended; to re-activate water that has been shut-off, contact the utilities department at 937-754-3007. Individuals are still encouraged to pay their water bill.

– Engineering Permits can be filed at http://bit.ly/fairbornengineeringpermits or by dialing 937-754-3055.

The Fairborn Police and Fire Departments are still operational, but may be wearing personal protective equipment, such as gloves and face masks. If an individual is dialing 911 in need of assistance, they are asked to advise if anyone within the premises is experiencing flu-like symptoms.

“Health, safety and welfare of the public is paramount and we want that to be the number one priority for the city,” City Manager Rob Anderson said previously.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

