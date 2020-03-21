Technology connects Wright Rehab and Nursing residents with visitors

FAIRBORN — Although residents at Wright Rehabilitation and Nursing are unable to welcome visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are still talking with their loved ones face-to-face thanks to modern technology.

Crown Healthcare has provided the local rehabilitation center with Ipads to enable residents and their loved ones to have face-to-face conversations.

“We take care of people,” Executive Director Greg Nijak said. “And if we have to do things differently to take care of people, then we will.”

In some cases, family members still make the drive and have their visits take place with the window between them. Nijak noted that while some residents are not impacted by the visitor restrictions put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic because they do not receive visitors to begin with, some family members have taken the restrictions harder than the residents themselves.

“I think the residents are doing well with the changes,” he said. “Some of the family members have found it more difficult to adjust, which is interesting. For some of the family members who are involved, this is a big change. The Facetime is just as much for the resident as it is for them.”

Restrictions on dining out were put in place state-wide on March 15, limiting eateries to only allow carryout or delivery orders. Wright Rehab was no exception to that rule, and residents are now eating in their rooms. Activities the nursing home hosts to keep residents entertained have also been altered to take place within the hallways as well. Nijak explained while some residents complained about the changes at first, he said “overall, they get it.”

“Things are moving quickly. They may start with denial [is this really happening?], then anger [complaining] then acceptance,” he said. “But the stages go quick.”

While staff members are able to leave for the day and go home from the nursing facility, they are questioned about their possible exposure to the virus and their temperature is taken upon reporting for work. Nijak highlighted that staff members have been “terrific” through the pandemic.

