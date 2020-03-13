FCS to distrubute food bags during break

- Mayer Law Office, 510 W. Main St. at the corner of Broad and Main Streets.

Breakfast and lunch bags will be distrubuted from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday beginning Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, April 3 at the following locations:

FAIRBORN — Although the Fairborn City School District, along with all other Ohio schools, are dismissing for a three-week break to prevent the spread of COVID-19, otherwise known as the coronavirus, food will still be distributed to Fairborn children in need.

Breakfast and lunch bags will be distributed from 10 a.m. to noon within the parking lots at Fairborn Primary School, 4 W. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road; Fairborn Intermediate School, 25 Dellwood Dr.; Baker Middle School, 100 Lincoln Dr.; Abiding Christ Church, 326 East Dayton-Yellow Springs Road; Fairborn YMCA, 300 S. Central Ave.; and Mayer Law Office, 510 W. Main St. at the corner of Broad and Main Streets.

The bags will be distributed one per child, and an adult must be present. The food bags will be distributed Monday through Friday beginning Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, April 3. Children are to report to class as normal Monday, March 16. The three-week break will begin Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, April 3.

Fairborn Child Nutrition Supervisor Kathleen Housman said 22 food service staff members have volunteered to assemble the food bags.

File photo Fairborn City Schools has made a plan to distrubute food items to local children while the district is out on the three-week break. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/03/web1_fpschristmas196-4.jpg File photo Fairborn City Schools has made a plan to distrubute food items to local children while the district is out on the three-week break. File photo Fairborn City Schools has made a plan to distrubute food items to local children while the district is out on the three-week break. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/03/web1_fpstgnov195-2.jpg File photo Fairborn City Schools has made a plan to distrubute food items to local children while the district is out on the three-week break.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com