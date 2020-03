XENIA — The Regional Planning and Coordinating Commission of Greene County and Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission have postponed the Perspectives 2040: Community Kick-off Meeting that was scheduled for Wednesday, March 25.

The decision was made due to the presence of COVID-19 in Ohio and “to respect the health of the people of Greene County.”

For more information as it becomes available, visit Perspectives 2040 at bit.ly/2U2Kplg