Camp Pathways seeks volunteers

DAYTON — Pathways of Hope Grief Counseling Center at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton is seeking volunteers to help support grieving children and teens at Camp Pathways, a camp designed for children, ages 7-17, who have experienced the death of a parent, sibling or significant loved one.

The 28th annual Camp Pathways will begin, Friday, June 26, and will conclude on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Camp Joy Outdoor Education Center in Clarksville, Ohio. Like other traditional summer camps, Camp Pathways offers a variety of outdoor activities, bringing children and teens, ages 7-17, together to share memories, sing, learn and laugh. Camp Pathways differs from traditional summer camps by bringing together children and teens who share an experience of loss and offers them the opportunity to grieve, memorialize their loved ones, and support each other.

Pathways of Hope Grief Counseling Center is looking for volunteers to serve as a “buddy” for a camper of the same gender to help support them during Camp Pathways and provide a safe place for feelings to be expressed. Volunteers must be 18 years or older and are required to complete an application and submit two references. Helping professionals, men and women, and those studying to become helping professionals are encouraged to apply. A background check is required, and training will be provided.

To apply, go to OhiosHospice.org. Click on Current Openings and search for Camp Pathways Volunteer. If you have any questions, call 937.256.9507, ext. 1111.

If you would like to register your grieving child for Camp Pathways, learn more at HospiceOfDayton.org/CampPathways2020 or call 937.258.4991.

An affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton is a not-for-profit hospice provider. Since 1978, it has served patients and families in the Dayton region in their homes, extended care and assisted living facilities, and the Hospice House location in Dayton. Grief support services are available to the entire community through the Pathways of Hope Grief Counseling Center. Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton serves more than 1,000 patients and families daily, achieving national recognition for innovative services and outstanding care.