Library cancels all programs through April 15

GREENE COUNTY — As Greene County Public Library works with local health officials to make sure staff and patrons are safe and healthy, programming at all seven community locations has been canceled through Wednesday, April 15.

Library administration met with Greene County Public Health March 11 to ensure best practices.

“On Thursday, March 12, we decided it was in the best interest of public health and safety to cancel all programming held at our seven community locations through April 15. Meeting rooms will also be unavailable for reservation by all outside groups,” a release from the library said.

“We know that COVID-19 spreads in large groups,” says library Executive Director Karl Colón. “We are joining other Ohio libraries like our friends at Dayton Metro to limit social exposure.”

All seven community library locations are cleaned every night by a professional cleaning crew. Staff is also regularly cleaning high-contact surfaces including door handles and computer terminals. Patrons are encouraged to practice good hygiene by washing their hands, maintaining physical distance from others, and avoiding hand-to-face contact.

“If you are not feeling well, stay home,” advises Colón. “For anyone wanting to further limit their social exposure, the library has exterior 24-hour book drops as well as a plethora of online resources.”

For more information pertaining to the library, visit greenelibrary.info. For the information concerning COVID-19, the State of Ohio has created coronavirus.ohio.gov.