Beavercreek Chamber holds annual meeting

The Beavercreek Chamber presented their 2019 Annual Awards at their Annual Meeting & Awards Presentation on March 11, 2020 presented by Clark State Community College at the Holiday Inn Dayton/Fairborn. With 210+ members in attendance for the event, everyone enjoyed networking, breakfast and a program Emceed by Natalie Walters from Dayton 24/7 NOW.

The theme for the event was “Engagement Leads to Success”. The Beavercreek Air Force JROTC presented the colors and sang the national anthem, Pastor Joe Godwin delivered the invocation, our Board of Directors recorded a 2019 year in review video, that was shared with attendees. See that video HERE.

Our 2020 Board Chair, Wendy Rodgers shared our five strategic objectives for 2020; Growth, Membership, Marketing & Communications, Economic Growth, Business Vitality & Community and lastly Operations. Wendy made sure to share that 2020 is also the year of FUN, we want our members to join us in having fun while still getting business done.

Our 2019-2020 Greene LEADS class were presented certificates of completion after completing their leadership program run by the Beavercreek Chamber.

The Beavercreek Chamber then presented the 2019 Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce Awards to:

· Outstanding Chamber Business of the Year Award: Reichley Insurance Agency Inc.

· Chamber Volunteer of the Year Award: Kelley Bell

· Chamber Young Professional of the Year Award: Kalyn Leeper

· Gussie Jones Civic Award: Creek Safe, Inc.

· Military Award in Memory of Retired Colonel Len Holihan: Clark State Community College

· E.G. Shaw Lifetime Achievement Award: Awarded Posthumously to Jeff McGrath

Also recognized were community award winners:

· City of Beavercreek Employee of the Year Award: Chief Dennis L. Evers

· Beavercreek Township Employee of the Year Award: Sergeant Chris Moore

· Beavercreek City Schools Outstanding Educator of the Year Award: Eric Cusick

· Beavercreek City Schools Outstanding Classified Support Staff of the Year Award: Nick Ritter

· Greene County Career Center Friends of Education Award: Gregory “Buck” Ross