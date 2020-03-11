Nurse midwife joins Women’s Health

BEAVERCREEK — Kelly Wilkinson, APRN-CNM, has joined Kettering Physician Network Women’s Health – Advanced Women’s Healthcare in Beavercreek.

A certified nurse midwife, Wilkinson specializes in family planning, prenatal care and routine check-ups. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Mount Carmel College of Nursing and her Master of Science degree in nursing from Frontier Nursing University in Hyden, Ky.

A certified nurse midwife is an advanced practice registered nurse with specialized training in women’s health and a concentration in pregnancy, labor, birth and after birth. Midwives support natural birth experiences and are trained to administer pharmacologic pain management if a patient wishes to have it. Midwives provide full-scope and obstetric care for women from puberty through menopause, including well-woman gynecologic care, family planning consolations and contraception, and prenatal, pregnancy and birthing care.

Kettering Physician Network Women’s Health – Advanced Women’s Healthcare is located at 3535 Pentagon Blvd., Suite 220 in Beavercreek. For more information or to make an appointment call 937-429-7350.