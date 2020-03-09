County updating land use plan

XENIA — The Regional Planning and Coordinating Commission of Greene County (RPCC), in partnership with the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC), local jurisdictions, and the Greene County Board of Commissioners, is updating its current land use plan called “Perspectives 2020.”

According to RPCC, a land use plan is a vision that guides development for the next 20 years. The “Perspectives 2040” plan will create strategies to provide diverse opportunities for people to live, work, and play while ensuring that Greene County’s natural resources and agricultural heritage are preserved.

An open house style Community Kick-off Meeting will be held 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25 in the Media Room, 541 Ledbetter Road, Xenia. It will provide information about the planning process, existing conditions and trends, and share results of a placed-based analysis. Everyone is welcome and free to stop by anytime. There will be no formal presentation but staff will be available to guide the open house.

For those unable to attend, meeting materials will be available on the project website at www.co.greene.oh.us/1659/Perspectives-2040

Additional public involvement opportunities will occur throughout the project including five workshops held across Greene County during late July and early August. The goal of the workshops is to solicit input and feedback from the public in order to develop policies and implementation strategies that reflect the desires of the community. More information on the workshops will be released once venues and dates are scheduled.

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/03/web1_gctower00.jpg