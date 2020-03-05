Commission shows support for Second Amendment

XENIA — Greene County commissioners Thursday joined 25 other Ohio counties to pass a resolution in support of the Second Amendment.

They stopped short of making Greene County a “sanctuary county” as some across the state and country have done, but the board was unwavering in its backing of one of the most talked about amendments.

“It’s an affirmation of support,” County Administrator Brandon Huddleson said. “Commissioners don’t make laws. But they support the constitution.”

The resolution states that “The people have the right to bear arms for their defense and security” and that “Every person chosen or appointed to any office under this State, before entering upon the discharge of its duties, shall take an oath of office or affirmation, to support the Constitution of the United States.”

Prior to the 2-0 vote — Commissioner Tom Koogler was absent — residents paraded to the podium to speak for and against the resolution.

“The vast majority of citizens support common sense gun laws,” said Bellbrook resident Wendy Dyer, adding that the commissioners shouldn’t pass a “dangerous” resolution that won’t impact current laws.

Beavercreek resident Susan Lopez wanted to know why commissioners chose to support this particular amendment.

“Have you gone to support the other amendments?” she asked, adding that the county put a policy in place previously, referring to the 2018 decision to allow concealed carry in some county buildings.

Carolyn Uecker of Fairborn applauded the resolution, saying, “Guns don’t kill people. People kill people.” She said if disturbed people have guns taken away, they will find another method to inflict harm.

Jamestown resident Larry Moore, who writes an outdoor column for Greene County News, said the commissioners should be “celebrated” for their resolution.

“No other amendment is so openly attacked and defiled,” Moore said.

Huddleson said there is no underlying reason the commissioners passed the resolution. He was approached by a group wanting to have the amendment promoted.

“Commissioners are asked to support things all the time,” he said, agreeing with Moore that the second amendment is the only one under attack.

Huddleson said the resolution has no reference to Greene County being a sanctuary county. Clinton and Preble counties are the only Dayton-area counties to pass similar resolutions.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.