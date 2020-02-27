Doctor indicted on 145 child pornography charges

XENIA — A Greene County grand jury indicted a Beavercreek doctor Feb. 26 on 145 felony charges for possession of child pornography.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced the indictment of Gregory Ramey, 70, a former Dayton Children’s Hospital employee and Beavercreek resident.

“This egregious abuse of the patients’ trust, not to mention the publics’ trust, from a doctor is gut-wrenchingly horrible,” Yost said. “Young children are innocent, sweet and trusting – vulnerably fragile and in need of special protection.”

According to a release from Yost’s office, Ramey was identified as the source of electronic downloads of child pornography. Ramey’s activity was reported to the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which notified local authorities.

Ramey was the executive director of the Center for Pediatric Mental Health Resources at Dayton Children’s Hospital, his Linkedin states. According to the attorney general, the hospital was made aware of the investigation, immediately placed him on administrative leave and then terminated him. Dayton Children’s has fully cooperated with the investigation, the release said.

“In his professional role, Dr. Ramey was an advocate for children’s mental wellness and a frequent speaker on issues of child endangerment and exploitation. Therefore, we were blindsided by the allegations of inappropriate behavior in his personal life. Nothing in the performance of his professional role created any suspicions. We are shocked and deeply troubled by these allegations, which are in stark contrast to our mission and core values,” a statement from Dayton Children’s said. “To be clear, the charges do not include any activity at Dayton Children’s, nor was any inappropriate material found on or accessed via Dayton Children’s devices.”

The statement said the hospital has named John Duby, MD, chair of the department of pediatrics and vice president of community health, as vice president of behavioral health.

The Greene County Common Pleas Court indictment includes 145 charges: 90 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, a second-degree felony; 27 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony; 25 counts of attempted pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, a fifth-degree felony; three counts of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

According to the indictment, most of the offenses allegedly happened between January 2012 and July 2019. The tampering with evidence charges were listed as allegedly happening between July 1 and Aug. 8, 2019.

Beavercreek Police Department conducted the investigation with assistance from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The Special Prosecutions section of Yost’s office is prosecuting the case.

Court records list the case under Judge Stephen A. Wolaver. Ramey’s bond is set at $500,000, no 110 percent.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Call 937-502-4498 or follow Anna Bolton, Reporter on Facebook.

