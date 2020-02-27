Fairborn police reports

Feb. 20

7:08 a.m. – Domestic dispute on the 500 block of Kirkwood Drive.

7:56 a.m. – Noise complaint on the 100 block of East Parkwood Drive.

9:03 a.m. – Arson on the 300 block of Summit Court.

10:28 a.m. – Disturbance on the 10 block of West Dayton Drive.

2:14 p.m. – Neighbor problem on the 2500 block of Roseanne Court.

2:26 p.m. – Criminal damaging on the 1200 block of Honeysuckle Drive.

2:26 p.m. – Unwanted subject on the 1800 block of South Maple Avenue.

2:31 p.m. – Warrant on the 1500 block of Wilbur Avenue.

4:08 p.m. – Unwanted subject on the 2300 block of Commerce Center Boulevard.

5:01 p.m. – Disturbance on the 700 block of South Maple Avenue.

5:05 p.m. – Welfare check on the 200 block of Franklin Ct.

5:17 p.m. – Warrant on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.

5:43 p.m. – Dead body found on the 1400 block of Glendale Drive.

5:49 p.m. – Warrant on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.

6:47 p.m. – Noise complaint on the 300 block of Franklin Ct.

7:10 p.m. – Welfare check on the 1400 block of North Broad Street.

7:15 p.m. – Theft on the 100 East Main Street.

7:32 p.m. – Welfare check on the 2200 block of Park Hills Drive.

7:37 p.m. – Theft on the 1500 block of Steward Boulevard.

8:38 p.m. – Suspicious person on the 300 block of West Garland Avenue.

Feb. 21

1:41 a.m. – Noise complaint on the 300 block of East Emerson Avenue.

1:57 a.m. – Noise complaint on the 10 block of Vanderbilt Drive.

3:06 a.m. – Suspicious person on the 2500 block of Colonel Glenn Highway.

3:17 a.m. – Suspicious person on the 1500 block of Miami Avenue.

4:08 a.m. – Suspicious person on the 1100 block of East Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.