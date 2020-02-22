‘Creek Weekend of Jazz kicks off Thursday

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek Weekend of Jazz will bring band students and professional musicians to the stage Thursday, Feb. 27 through Saturday, Feb. 29 in the Beavercreek High School Alumni Auditorium, 2660 Dayton Xenia Road.

Beavercreek Music Parents Association is presenting its 20th annual festival at the high school, with the goal of exposing local youth and residents to jazz.

The weekend kicks off Thursday with Beavercreek’s jazz bands — Ankeney and Coy Middle Schools and Beavercreek High School’s ensembles — performing beginning at 6 p.m. Admission is free. For a full schedule, visit www.weekendofjazz.org.

During Beavercreek Band Night, an on-stage jazz professional will observe and offer constructive criticism of each performance and encouragement for each ensemble, asking the students to re-play certain parts or encouraging new techniques.

Huntertones — a band known for their “high energy, horn-driven sound” — will take the stage 8 p.m. Friday as the first headliner.

Originally formed in Columbus, the band is now based in Brooklyn, N.Y. They’ve performed in more than 20 countries and are continuing their tour in the U.S. Their latest release, “Passport,” was inspired by experiences sharing music all over the world.

The weekend centers around Saturday, when students traveling from all over Ohio and neighboring states will come together for the School Jazz Band Festival.

More than 20 jazz bands, including from Beavercreek, Carroll High School, Xenia, and the University of Dayton, will perform throughout the day, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on the main stage and the bistro stage. Professional jazz musicians, clinicians and educators will observe, evaluate and critique each group during a session immediately following each performance.

Master Classes featuring different professionals will also be available throughout the day Saturday, teaching students and community members about musicianship, technique and performance.

The weekend will end with Yellowjackets, the event’s second headliner, performing at 8 p.m. Saturday. The quartet is considered one of the premier ensembles when it comes to jazz, born out of the Robben Ford group in the late 70s. Its sound blends acoustic and electric jazz. The Yellowjackets have received several Grammy nominations and two Grammy wins. “Raising our Voice,” their current recording, was released in 2018.

Tickets for Huntertones and Yellowjackets can be purchased at www.weekendofjazz.org. Tickets are $30 for adults; $25 for students and seniors.

Seating for those performances is first come, first seated. School doors will open at 6:30 p.m. both nights. Auditorium doors will open at around 7:10 p.m.

File photo Beavercreek students will play during Beavercreek Band Night beginning 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/02/web1_Solo.jpg File photo Beavercreek students will play during Beavercreek Band Night beginning 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27. Submitted photos Huntertones will take the stage 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at Beavercreek Weekend of Jazz. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/02/web1_Huntertones.jpg Submitted photos Huntertones will take the stage 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at Beavercreek Weekend of Jazz. Yellowjackets, the second headliner for the weekend, will perform 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/02/web1_Yellowjackets.jpg Yellowjackets, the second headliner for the weekend, will perform 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

