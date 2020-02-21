SEAL parachute team added to air show

DAYTON — Air Show officials announced today the addition of the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs to the 2020 Vectren Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger. The elite Navy parachute team will join the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. The 46th annual show, a Dayton summer tradition, will be held on June 27th and 28th at the Dayton International Airport.

Last appearing at Dayton in 2016, the Leap Frogs are the parachute demonstration team of the U.S. Navy. It consists of active-duty personnel drawn from Naval Special Warfare (NSW), including Navy SEALS and Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen (SWCC). The Leap Frogs, known for their aggressive style of jumping, will thrill spectators with their precision aerial maneuvers with free fall speeds up to 180 miles per hour. After performances, the Leap Frogs will go into the crowd and sign autographs and answer questions about what it’s like to be a Navy SEAL or SWCC. The 15-member team will travel to Dayton from their Naval Base in San Diego, California.

“The addition of the Leap Frogs is one more example of the incredible show we have in 2020,” stated Scott Buchanan, Chairman of the USATS Board of Trustees. “Dayton is proud to host an impressive lineup of naval assets. Truly an event that the entire family will enjoy.” Buchanan added

The Navy Leap Frogs joins an all-star 2020 lineup headlined by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II. Also appearing will be Tora! Tora! Tora!, an eight-plane emotional reenactment of the bombing of Pearl Harbor complete with pyrotechnics, the AeroShell Aerobatic Team, Redline Airshows and Kevin Coleman aerobatics.

Air show officials indicate additional attractions to the 2020 show will be announced in the months ahead.

2020 tickets are on sale now at the show’s website, www.daytonairshow.com. Customers can enjoy print-at- home or print-to-mobile options on all website purchases.

Customers can also purchase the popular Pavilion and Blue Sky Chalet tickets online. Private chalets can be purchased by emailing info@daytonairshow.com or calling 937-898-5901 x132. Private chalets are popular for annual company picnics and outings.

Beginning May 18th, 2020, customers can conveniently purchase discount general admission tickets at area Kroger stores. This Kroger exclusive offers $3.00 off adult and children tickets at over 100 Kroger stores in the Dayton/Cincinnati region. Visit the show’s website for additional show information.