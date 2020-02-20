Eckhart passes away

FAIRBORN — Dr. Alicia Eckhart, the City of Fairborn’s parks and recreation director, passed away on Friday, Feb. 14.

The City of Fairborn reported that she started her position in 2012 and was “instrumental in many of the parks and recreation inititive and improvements throughout the community.”

“From her passionate personality, out of the box ideas, dedication to making sure events and programs went off without a hitch, love for all things Ohio State, commitment to the parks system, and her absolute love for this organization and community – Alicia will be missed immensely,” Fairborn Communications Manager Meghan Howard wrote in a press release.

According to her obituary, she was 57. She commuted to her job in Fairborn from her home in the City of Columbus.

“Alicia was not only incredible at her job, but was also an incredible individual who pushed us and challenged us to be better,” Howard wrote. “Those who knew Alicia can attest to her giving and helping spirit, therefore it is fitting that her final act was to help others by being an organ donor.”

Her visitation will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at King Avenue United Methodist Church, 299 King Ave. in Columbus. A celebration of life service will follow beginning at 12:30 p.m.

“Please keep Alicia’s family and friends in your thoughts as they go through this difficult time,” Howard wrote.