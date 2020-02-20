Under the clock tower

Photos by Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Bailiff Ron Mellotte talks about his job to a group of 8th- and 9th-grade homeschoolers touring the Greene County Courthouse Feb. 19. Clerk of Courts A.J. Williams led the tour. The students from around the county will participate in a mock trial at the courthouse in April.

Ellie Benefiel, Madison, and Amy look out a Law Library window on the third floor of the courthouse.

Probate Court Judge Thomas O’Diam speaks to the group on the first floor of the courthouse.

Students climb the courthouse staircase.

Court Reporter Julie Hohenstein shows the iPad she uses in court to the students.