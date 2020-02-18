Grinnell Road case will go to grand jury

XENIA — The Greene County prosecutor says no charges have been filed yet in last week’s Grinnell Road double shooting case, but it will go to a grand jury.

The investigation by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Criminal Investigation continues after two were fatally shot outside a home in Miami Township Feb. 12. The deceased were identified as Robert R. and Cheryl D. Sanders of North Carolina.

The residents of the home, Robert and Molly Duncan, gave statements to media two days later, describing the “ambush.” The Duncans explained they were pulling into their driveway after breakfast in Yellow Springs when they were confronted by the Sanders, and two separate gun fights ensued.

“There are many interviews to be completed, electronic devices to be analyzed, and reports to be finalized,” Prosecutor Stephen K. Haller said in a press release.

Haller said once the investigation is complete, the case will be presented to a Greene County Grand Jury for review to determine if any charges are warranted.

