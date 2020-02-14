Farm Forum to discuss food safety

XENIA — The February 24 meeting of Greene Co. Farm Forum features Brenda Sandman-Stover sharing her thoughts on food safety and the role of government agencies that oversee food recalls. Specifically what activates a food recall and how is it carried out. Brenda will also share information on Farmer’s Markets and what consumers should look for when purchasing items from them. Other information in the presentation will deal with judging the quality and food safety of items bought in a grocery store.

Brenda works as a Program Assistant, 4-H Youth Development and Family and Consumer Sciences for OSU Ext. in Greene County. She teaches “Dining with Diabetes” and the “Home Food Preservation” program among others.

The Monday February 24th program will start at 6:30 p.m. with a meal and will be held at Union United Methodist Church located at 1145 Union Road, Xenia. The meal cost is $12/person and will be served prior to the program which starts around 7:15 p.m. Please RSVP Paul Ayres by Friday February 21st if you intend to have dinner. No reservations are necessary if you just wish to attend the meeting. To make a reservations contact Paul Ayres at 937-352-6379 or email him at payres1@woh.rr.com. The meeting is open to the public and is sponsored by Greene Co. Farm Forum.