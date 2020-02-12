UPDATED: Two dead after Grinnell Road crime

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Two people are dead after a Feb. 12 shooting on the 3400 block of Grinnell Road.

According to initial reports from Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer, several shots were fired near a residence. The Herald received the first alert of the shooting just before 11:30 a.m.

Fischer later told WDTN that a man and a woman were pulling into their driveway when a male suspect confronted them. The male suspect had a gun and threatened to kill the homeowners. The male homeowner, who was described as a CCW (carrying a concealed weapon) permit holder, also had a gun. The two men exchanged gunfire; the suspect was killed.

A woman pulled up to the scene around the same time or shortly after, Fischer continued. She, too, had a gun and shots were fired again; she was struck and killed. The female victim was believed to be the homeowner’s ex-wife.

The two homeowners were unharmed.

The sheriff’s office was working alongside the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) during the day to collect evidence. Officers were also waiting on a search warrant to look at surveillance camera footage from outside the home.

Authorities were still trying to determine who fired shots and which shots had killed the suspects, but the male resident is believed to have fired some shots.

Grinnell Road, outside of Yellow Springs, was closed for several hours into the evening.

The investigation is still in its early stages and is ongoing. Herald reporters will continue to follow this story and report more information as it becomes available.

Grinnell Road was blocked at the Clifton Road intersection and closed for several hours into the evening. Photos by Whitney Vickers | Greene County News The Greene County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigate a crime that occurred on the 3400 block of Grinnell Road that left two individuals dead. The coroner was also on scene.

By Whitney Vickers & Anna Bolton wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com & abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532. Our partners at WDTN contributed to this story.

