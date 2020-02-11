City hopeful to be ‘taken over’

FAIRBORN — The City of Fairborn has applied to be “taken over” by HGTV.

The HGTV Hometown Takeover is an upcoming six-episode series that will highlight renovations of towns with a population of less than 40,000 citizens that are struggling and are in need of some sprucing up.

The City of Fairborn put out a “call to action” to its citizens last week asking them to submit a video talking about what they love most about their city, as well as an area in the community they would like to see receive a face lift.

The city reported Monday, Feb. 10 that it had submitted its application on Friday, Feb. 7.

“We have a quaint little downtown, a great population that supports it, but it’s been about 50 years since any significant investment has been made downtown,” Fairborn City Manager Rob Anderson said in the video submission that was posted on Facebook. “We are definitely in need of a makeover.”

Anderson spoke of the Fairborn Theatre located on Broad Street, reporting that it had not been operational for at least the last 10 to 15 years.

“It is something that the community holds dear, and it’s something we would love to see put back together,” Anderson said.

The Theatre is the site where Fairborn’s official charter was signed on Jan. 1, 1950 by then-governor Frank Lausche, officially making it its own city as opposed to two villages — Osborn and Fairfield — who operate side-by-side.

“We’re a great small town with a great location, and we have a lot of amenities to offer,” Anderson said. “We just need a little shot in the arm. We’re willing to get our hands dirty and do the work, we just need somebody like you to come help us out.”

HGTV Hometown Takeover is set to air in 2021.

“We are a city that’s founded on innovation and is the place where America learned to fly,” Anderson said. ” … When you tell people you know Fairborn, you don’t even have to say ‘Ohio’ because we are the only Fairborn in the world.”

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

