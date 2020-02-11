Mobile vet center offering services

XENIA — Greene County Veterans’ Services (GCVS) is partnering with Dayton Vet Center to bring additional resources to local veterans and their families.

Dayton Vet Center’s van will park outside the GCVS office at 571 Ledbetter Road in Xenia from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. once a month on Wednesdays: March 18, April 1, May 6, June 3, July 1, Aug. 5 and Sept. 2.

According to Timothy Espich, executive director of GCVS, staff will help vets with a range of services, including assistance with readjustment problems related to the military to civilian transition, like Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), military sexual trauma (MST), hostile environments and bereavement.

“This partnership provides local access to key resources to assist the veterans of Greene County,” Espich said.

The van made its first visit last week, with seven people stopping in.

Espich said all veterans, regardless of where they live, are welcome to drop by. No appointment is needed.

GCVS provides VA claims assistance as well as emergency financial assistance to eligible veterans and their dependents, plus provides transportation to and from the VA Medical Center for Greene County veterans. GCVS can be reached at 937-562-6020.

Dayton Vet Center is located at 3085 Woodman Drive, Kettering and can be reached at 937-296-0489. The vet center offers readjustment counseling services, marital and family counseling, substance abuse information, and referrals for benefits assistance including job counseling, placement and homeless needs. All services are free to eligible veterans and their families.

Photo courtesy GCVS Dayton Vet Center’s van will park outside the Greene County Veterans’ Services office, 571 Ledbetter Road in Xenia, once a month to offer additional services to local veterans and their families. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/02/web1_MVC.jpg Photo courtesy GCVS Dayton Vet Center’s van will park outside the Greene County Veterans’ Services office, 571 Ledbetter Road in Xenia, once a month to offer additional services to local veterans and their families.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Call 937-502-4498 or follow Anna Bolton, Reporter on Facebook.

Call 937-502-4498 or follow Anna Bolton, Reporter on Facebook.